Man hospitalized after early morning stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One man is now in the hospital after a stabbing early Sunday morning.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it happened just before 2 a.m. on North Academy Boulevard. The area is just south of Constitution Avenue.

Police say that medics arrived first and found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to the side.

CSPD says the man was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital with, what was initially assessed as, life threatening internal injuries. Medical personnel were able to stabilize the male and he is expected to survived, accorrding to police.

Officers are investigating the incident.

CSPD tells KRDO13 there is not yet a suspect.