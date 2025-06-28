Crews working water main break in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - UPDATE at 10:30 a.m.: A major water main break near Ruxton Avenue and Osage Avenue has led to a full closure of Ruxton Avenue to all vehicles and bicycles, according to Manitou Springs officials. They say the closure is necessary to protect public safety and allow city crews to perform emergency infrastructure repairs.

The city says parking at the Iron Springs Chateau lot is temporarily prohibited. Along with that, Ruxton Avenue is restricted to pedestrian access only. No vehicles or bicycles are permitted.

Manitou Springs officials ask visitors parked at the Pikes Peak Cog Railway to exit using Capitol Hill Avenue to Waltham Avenue and then to Manitou Avenue.

They say residents and emergency vehicles only may use the internal detour route via Capitol Hill Avenue, Illinois Avenue, Mesa Avenue, and Minnehaha Avenue.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, Manitou Springs city crews are responding to an active water main break near the intersection of Ruxton Avenue and Osage Avenue.

The city says the situation is ongoing, and while a formal detour route is still being finalized, a full closure of Ruxton Avenue is likely.

The city urges motorists, residents, and visitors to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice. There is currently no estimated time for completion of the repair, but additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the city says.

Mountain Metro Transit Route 33 to the Incline will stop on Manitou Ave and Ruxton Ave until resolved.

The city says that as service returns, residents may experience discolored water or low water pressure. This is normal. They ask you to run your bathtub, or the lowest tap in your home, on cold for five minutes or until the water runs clear.

KRDO13 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

For further questions, the City asks residents to contact the City of Manitou Springs Public Services Department at 719-685-2573. For water outage details in Manitou Springs, click here.