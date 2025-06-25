Community support overflows at watch party for homegrown basketball star Nique Clifford

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, June 25, community members from across southern Colorado packed Bubba's 33 to watch the NBA Draft on ABC.

All eyes were pointed at Nique Clifford, a Colorado Springs native. Clifford was not at the watch party himself, only his cardboard cutout, as he is in New York.

His old coach from Vanguard High School, Joe Wetters, also joined him in New York. KRDO13 had a phone call with Wetters prior to the draft, and he had the utmost positive things to say about his previous player.

Wetters said they always knew Clifford was special, from the way he moved on the court to his determination and drive to get better. He said he always had dreams of the NBA, and they spoke about it together.

A photo of Nique Clifford, right, and his coach Joe Wetters, left, at an all-star game when Clifford was playing High School basketball. Courtesy of Joe Wetters.

Wetters said Clifford took every step necessary to get to the draft. He said he had the immense drive to get intensely better. Clifford's old coach says he deserves every second of the attention and recognition he gets.

KRDO13 also spoke with Nique Clifford's uncle before the draft and got the inside scoop on what Clifford was like growing up.

Shawn Schwab, Clifford's uncle, said Clifford's first word was "ball."

"He's been playing basketball, honestly, since he was three years old when he could pick one up," recounted Schwab.

Schwab tells KRDO13 that Clifford had the drive from a very young age to achieve his dream of going to the NBA. He says he also had a huge community supporting him along the way.

"We'd have to get a whole section for his games, starting at Vanguard. He probably had 40 or 50 people from the family and friends just to watch him," shared Schwab, "My sister always said it takes a village. So going to those types of games, showing him support, just made him love the game so much more and so much more humble."

Schwab said he's been able to watch Clifford play live around 500 times over the years. His uncle also touted Clifford's stellar attitude throughout his athletic journey.

"He's always stayed humble, fought through adversity, and always stayed positive, always a huge role model to all, including myself. But like for the kids nowadays, the work ethic that he brings to every day to the gym is just a true testament of what happens if you put in the work and you get the rewards," said Schwab.

Schwab also said it could not have been possible without Clifford's parents encouraging him to follow his dreams.

"When you give the time and effort for your child to do something that he loves, then he'll get rewarded for it and he'll stay on track and reach those goals," praised Schwab.

Now, the entire Clifford family and supporters of Nique are over the moon about his accomplishments and bright future.

