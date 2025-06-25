Bike to work day free breakfast spots Wednesday

Skip to Content
Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs is celebrating Colorado's Bike to Work Day with Free breakfast stations this morning.

You can check out the city's interactive map of more than 30 free places to get breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9a.m. Wednesday morning. These stations are first-come first-serve.

If you're looking for great places to ride just for fun, the city has another map just for you! This is an interactive map where you can find safe bike routes throughout the city.

Bike to Work Day encourages better health, recreation, sustainability, and cleaner air.

KRDO13's Bradley Davis is first on the trails this morning. Check out his trip through legacy loop today!

