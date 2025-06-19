Tracking HOT temp & mostly dry stretch!

TODAY: Temperatures warm to the low 90s in Colorado Springs and high 90s in Pueblo. You can expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado in the afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW: The hot temperatures and mostly dry conditions continue through the end of the work week, causing heightened fire danger across the region. Afternoon highs will likely reach the mid 90's in Colorado Springs Friday and triple digits in Pueblo! We already have a Heat Advisory in place for portions of the Eastern Plains starting at 11AM Friday. We could see more counties added to the advisory.

EXTENDED: The heat advisory continues until 6PM Saturday. Temperatures drop a few degrees Sunday, back to the low 90s in Colorado Springs and mid 90s in Pueblo. Widespread rain chances begin again next week.