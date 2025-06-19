Emergency sewer line repair in Manitou Springs to take longer than expected, officials say

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — It was a week ago that problems first developed in an aging sanitary sewer line, and now, more unexpected issues will likely delay completion of a repair project for a week or longer.

A construction supervisor and the town's utilities manager confirmed the situation to KRDO 13's The Road Warrior late Wednesday afternoon.

What was expected to be a relatively quick repair became more complicated when a segment of the sewer line collapsed on Monday, and more surprises popped up on Thursday.

The repair has closed a block of Crystal Park Road, south of the Manitou Avenue intersection, and has increased traffic congestion as summer tourism heats up.

Officials said that an excavated area to access the sewer line revealed some things they didn't expect — such as a deposit of old concrete and the remnants of a former road.

Crews also discovered that the sewer line above the damaged segment is clogged, so they've installed a temporary above-ground line across Manitou Avenue to divert the flow into a manhole.

Officials said that the flow is intermittent, not constant, as it flows downhill from the Crystal Park neighborhood; recent rainy weather has also complicated the matter.

Crews are off on Thursday for the Juneteenth holiday and will resume work on Friday; they have excavated part of the north side of the intersection and will eventually excavate part of the south side.

"There are a number of different ways to replace it," said Ben Schmidt, the town's new public services director. "You can either trench it up and take the whole road and replace the entire line, or you can line it, which is the method that we're doing right now, which is a very robust way of fixing those old lines. It keeps it in place and then keeps the road open, putting a new liner inside the existing pipe."

Manitou Springs was founded in 1872, and much of the original infrastructure remains in use — which may make you wonder if other sewer lines are at risk of failure.

"We have a network map that we go through and assess the age of pipe infrastructure, and then look at problem areas for both water and sewer to plan for capital projects in the future," Schmidt explained. "We have a five-year capital plan. I believe we've done a couple of (replacement) projects a year, a couple of mainline projects, on critical lines each year. It's just that this one came up a lot quicker than we thought it would. It became critical."

Crews became aware of the damaged sewer line after residents began reporting sewer backups.

KRDO 13 will keep you updated on the status of the repair work.