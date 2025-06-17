I-25 overpass dedication to first man killed at Pearl Harbor

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday morning at 10a.m., the City of Colorado Springs will dedicate the I-25 bridge overpass on North Academy Boulevard in honor of Daniel T. Griffin.

Navy aviation machinist mate first class Griffin is acknowledged as the first American serviceman killed in the 19-41 attack. Read the full story about it here.

Griffin graduated from Colorado Springs High School, now known as Palmer High School, in 1928.

Griffin was killed at the Kāneʻohe, Hawaii Naval Air Station on the opposite side of Honolulu minutes before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Doherty Navy JROTC will present colors at the Academy Hotel near that section of the highway. City leaders will be there along with Griffin's grandson, who will be speaking on behalf of his family.