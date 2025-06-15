North Union Boulevard reopens following crash, 1 hospitalized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of Dublin Blvd. and North Union Blvd. just before 7 p.m. Sunday for a serious injury crash.

Police say initial reports describe a driver of a mini-bike going south on Union Blvd. at Dublin Blvd. CSPD said the mini-bike driver ran into a car driving east on Dublin Blvd.

Police say that before the officers got to the scene, the driver of the mini-bike was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the driver of the car was not injured.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.