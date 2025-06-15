Skip to Content
North Union Boulevard reopens following crash, 1 hospitalized

KRDO
Published 9:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of Dublin Blvd. and North Union Blvd. just before 7 p.m. Sunday for a serious injury crash.

Police say initial reports describe a driver of a mini-bike going south on Union Blvd. at Dublin Blvd. CSPD said the mini-bike driver ran into a car driving east on Dublin Blvd.

Police say that before the officers got to the scene, the driver of the mini-bike was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the driver of the car was not injured.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The intersection of Dublin Blvd. and Union Blvd., courtesy of Google Maps.
Mackenzie Stafford

