Elevation Dance Academy gives donation to Ronald McDonald House of Charities

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Ronald McDonald House of Charities is giving a big thank you to the students at Elevation Dance Academy for a big donation.

Every year the Colorado Springs Academy puts on a benefit concert to raise money for the charity. The dancers were able to raise $8,700 dollars for the Charity house by putting on a benefit show. The Video shows the climactic moment the students use their skills to hand off the check.

The RMDHOC team says with the help of Elevation Academy and others like them, they're making a difference for the families staying here one step at a time.