Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, The Switchbacks revealed their new team scarf honoring the Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center.

The new design features two Mount Carmel logos. Switchbacks representative, Nick Hinchman, visited Mt. Carmel on Wednesday to present the new scarf to the Center.

The new scarf is now available for purchase at Weidner Field and the Switchbacks team store.