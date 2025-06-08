Southeastern Colorado Springs farmers market aims to fight food desert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- How close is a grocery store to you? It's a question that may not typically cross your mind, but some southeastern Colorado Springs residents say it's on their minds all too often.

They're in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) considers a food desert. An area where it's difficult to access a grocery store or fresh, healthy foods, so some neighbors are taking it into their own hands.

Today, the Southeast Food Coalition held its second-ever farmers market near Stompin' Groundz coffee shop along Jetwing Dr. The event brought farm-fresh food to the community, allowing neighbors to stop in and get something healthy with ease.



"We started the food coalition to create equitable food systems in Southeast Colorado Springs because we don't have a lot of healthy food options. And we do want our community to live longer and healthier. And by providing access to healthy food options, we can do that," explained Southeast Food Coalition Director Yevgeniya Tsyganok.

Yevgeniya Tsyganok tells KRDO13 that she was fed up with the barriers her community was facing.

"Our community has asked for one for a long time, but nobody's brought one here," said Tsyganok, speaking about a farmers market.

So Tsyganok and others took it into their own hands, creating the Southeast Food Coalition.

"I live, I work, and I raise a child in this community, so I understand the barriers. We shouldn't have to go outside of our community to get access to healthy food options and to resources and tools that will help us thrive and live longer and healthier lives," explained Tsyganok.

The nonprofit held a pilot farmers market in October, which was a huge success. After seeing the positive community response, Tsyganok says they had to keep it going.

"We had people crossing coming across the street, and they're like, oh, we could access a farmer's market right here. And I just cried because I'm like, they've been deprived of that, and they deserve access to healthy food options," recounted Tsyganok.

So now they're back, bringing local farmers, vendors, and fresh produce with them. The Southeast Food Coalition plans to hold the farmers market every other Sunday through the end of September.

Tsyganok says the coalition also holds community gardening events and has a free community fridge.