Here’s what to expect this summer from the South Academy Boulevard widening project by El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The $70 million project to widen a 1.5-mile segment of busy South Academy Boulevard enters its second summer, and officials assure us that there won't be a third.

"We're about 70% complete," Brett Hatrzell, the project manager for El Paso County, revealed Thursday. "We're on schedule to finish early next year. The contractor is pushing to get it done as soon as possible, working overnights and weekends. We thank the public for their patience during this project."

As summer travel begins to increase congestion, drivers should expect occasional lane closures — and even temporary full closures — along the project area between Interstate 25 and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

Several overnight southbound closures were in place this week, and a full closure between Bradley Road and Highway 85/87 is scheduled overnight Friday.

The biggest traffic impact so far is that the southbound bridge over Fountain Creek will have only one lane open for a month, as crews do some bridge work and move barriers to prepare for paving in a few weeks.

"The week around June 15th through June 23rd, we're hoping to start some paving on southbound Academy," Hartzell said. "If that happens, we'll have frequent nightly closures there. But it's summertime, so we're trying to take advantage of the good weather and get all the paving done now."

He added that crews have taken measures to prepare for wet weather like what the area has experienced this spring.

"Adding additional erosion control methods, adding some items into the contract that weren't there, to help mitigate that," Hartzell explained. "So far, the site's held up well. We haven't had any big washouts."

Sound walls were installed along the south part of the corridor to protect neighbors in nearby Stratmoor Valley from traffic noise; the project has been particularly challenging for those residents, as that end of the boulevard is the only way in and out for them.

Crews have also significantly improved drainage, relocated active utility lines, and removed old and abandoned lines.

One neighbor said that while the project has been disruptive at times, the neighborhood is quieter with the sound walls, and she's satisfied.

"It's the first time I've heard that the project will be finished early next year," said Olivia Piercy. "I originally voted 'no' on it, but it doesn't bother me now."

The project is the last in a series of Military Access, Mobility, and Safety (MAMSIP) initiatives aimed at increasing safety and improving traffic flow at and around local military installations.