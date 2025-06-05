WATCH: Latest updates on Boulder terror attack
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials in Boulder held a press conference with the latest updates on the Boulder terror attack. Watch, courtesy of 9News in Denver, below:
BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials in Boulder held a press conference with the latest updates on the Boulder terror attack. Watch, courtesy of 9News in Denver, below:
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.