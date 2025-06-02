One injured after car crashes into eyecare center in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are on scene after a car drove into a building on South 8th Street Monday afternoon.

KRDO13 crews confirmed the vehicle crashed into the side of Archdale Eyecare, located at 1541 S. 8th Street.

According to CSFD, the vehicle drove into the eyecare center's waiting room, prompting an evacuation of the building. One person experienced minor injuries, CSFD says.

Courtesy: CSFD

At the time of publication, it’s currently unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

