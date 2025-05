Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Shelter is now asking the public for help with dog food donations.

If you are in a position to new/unopened dry or wet dog food, please drop what you can off at the Pueblo Shelter. The address is 728 W. 4th St., Pueblo, CO. The shelter is open for donations from 9a.m. - 3p.m. on weekdays.