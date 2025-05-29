Health warning issued for consumption of rainbow trout caught at Runyon Lake in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued an advisory against the consumption of rainbow trout caught from Runyon Lake. The agency says fish were tested and found to have high levels of a chemical called perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

CDPHE issued similar advisories for fish caught from Barr Lake and Chatfield Reservoir.

"Fish are an excellent source of lean protein and provide key nutrients, but some fish can absorb pollutants such as mercury and PFAS from their environment," read a release from CDPHE. "The level of contamination can vary depending on the type of fish and where they live. Neither cooking nor cleaning fish removes these substances."

According to CDPHE, people should not eat more than two servings a month of rainbow trout caught from Runyon Lake, and children 6 and younger should limit their servings to no more than six servings a year.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), studies have found associations between PFOS exposure and high cholesterol, as well as adverse reproductive and developmental effects. The EPA also says there is suggestive evidence that PFOS exposure can cause cancer.

You can see an advisory map as well as test data for locations throughout the state of Colorado by clicking here.