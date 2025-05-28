Moose attacks man, kills dog in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says a moose attacked a man and his dogs in Woodland Park. Ultimately, one of the dogs had to be euthanized due to the injuries, CPW said.

CPW says they received the call on Memorial Day. The agency says a man was letting his dogs back inside when a female moose with calves started to attack.

The man reportedly rolled under a car to get away and witnessed the moose stomp on his dogs.

CPW said the man's wife had been charged by a moose just a day prior, but she was able to get inside.

“This incident is a reminder of why we warn everyone to respect wildlife and give them their space,” said Travis Sauder, CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager. “We know Colorado residents love their dogs. But it’s important to understand that moose see dogs as predators and react in defense of themselves and their young.”

CPW said they planned to sedate and relocate the moose and calves, but ultimately they were observed moving into a more remote area.

The agency says the moose population in Teller County is rapidly growing. Statewide, CPW said there were about 2,250 moose in 2013, but 3,600 now.

“This cow moose was exhibiting classic protective behavior of its calves,” Sauder said. “Be sure to give wildlife extra space, especially when they are raising their young. And it is always best to keep dogs on leashes or in a fenced area to reduce the chances of an incident with wildlife.”

CPW says those who are photographing or observing wildlife from a distance this summer should use the "rule of thumb." While looking at the animal, hold your thumb up. If your thumb can't cover the entire animal, you are too close and need to back up.