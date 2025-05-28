Harrison D2 youth leadership host vaping prevention summit

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The D2 Youth Vaping Prevention and Mental Health Steering Committee is hosting a two-day Student Leadership Summit. It will be hosted at the DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center from 8a.m. - 4p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

According to officials at D2, this is a free event open to all current middle and high school students as well as mental health leaders, and staff from youth serving organizations. Even graduating seniors can come.

Student led interactive workshops, peer learning groups, and activities focused on prevention and wellness will be available to those attending. Adult family members are also welcome to attend.

Breakfast and Lunch will be included on both days.