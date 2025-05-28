Downtown revitalization project in Cañon City runs behind schedule but nearing completion, officials say

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) — The hope was that the town's $3 million Main Street Revitalization project would have been finished a month ago, in time for the 87th annual Music & Blossom Festival.

But that didn't happen, for several reasons beyond the control of workers — such as weather and surprises not uncommon when digging up streets in a town that was founded in 1860.

"Not terrible weather, but it just hit at really inopportune times in the project when it did the most damage," said Leo Evans, the town's public works director. "We've run into a few unexpected things. Water lines being in places they weren't supposed to be, that we've had to deal with in working the project."

The project began in February to modernize five blocks of the historic downtown area: Main Street, between between 1st and 4th streets, as well as 1st and 3rd streets between Main and US 50 (which becomes Royal Gorge Boulevard through downtown).

Crews are gutting the affected blocks to a depth of several feet and removing the old pavement and underlying base; much the construction is now happening on the north side of Main while one-way traffic and some parking have gradually returned to the opposite side.

More pedestrian space is also being added; other benefits include planting trees, landscaping, widening sidewalks and rearranging some street lights; sidewalks along the construction zone remain open to pedestrians.

However, the work is extremely frustrating to neighbors, merchants and customers who endured construction during the festival — the parade route was shortened by a block — and now are coping with it as summer tourism, the lifeblood of the town's economy, starts.

"I had to walk through the construction just to pay a bill at City Hall," said Jennille Spellman, who lives nearby. "lt'll be nice and pretty -- I mean aesthetically. It'll be great. I don't know that it's necessary for function, but it is what it is."

An event spokesperson said that festival had one of its best years ever, but many business owners said that their sales are down during the project; up to 35,000 people usually attend the parade.

"We should be slamming.," said Justin Brown, a manager at Di Rito's Italian Restaurant, on Tuesday. "But as you can see, I don't have a full restaurant. But we do what we can. We're doing our best."

Evans said that the project should be completed before the end of June — weather permitting.

This is the second straight year that a project has disrupted the beginning of tourist season; last year, it was the construction of a center median and installation of new crosswalks along Royal Gorge Boulevard, between downtown and the Arkansas River.

While many residents still haven't accepted that project, Evans said that it has increased safety by significantly reducing crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians.

Both projects were partially funded by Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) grants.



