Colorado Springs city council votes to defy state housing order, potentially risking $20M in funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs City Council decided to roll the dice on roughly 20 million dollars in funding, according to the city's estimates.

It comes after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed executive order D 2025 - 005, which includes blanket statewide housing requirements aimed at improving affordibility.

The city claims that there are a handful of laws in the order that are not right for the Colorado Springs community. The only issue is, as part of the executive order, not following these laws could put the city under noncompliance — which is a one way ticket to getting those dollars pulled.



At a City Hall meeting on Tuesday, May 27, councilmembers voted 7 to 2 on a resolution to reaffirm Colorado Springs' home rule, which grants the city the constitutional right to make decisions in the best interest of the community, while also allowing public input and giving the city some separation from state law.



"This state intrusion is the most serious threat our city and neighborhoods have ever seen," shared a commenter representing the Historic Neighborhoods Partnership of Colorado Springs.

Cutting occupancy limits and parking requirements are some items included in this order that the city disagrees with.

"Colorado Springs is not a neighborhood of Denver," stated Councilman At Large David Leinweber.

A handful of councilmembers contest that this executive order is a bandaid approach over the state to try and fix affordable housing issues. They say it strips communities like the Olympic City from their constitutional right to rule over the area — so we asked the governor.

"Our focus as a state is we need more housing to be affordable for people," Polis explained. "And that means empowering property owners and property rights to make sure people can, for instance, build accessory dwelling units in their property."

Local leaders in Colorado Springs previously imposed significant guidelines on the ability to build an ADU on your property.

During the council meeting, the mayor's Chief of Staff Jamie Fabos emphasized that the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) had reached out to the city of Colorado Springs following the signing of Governor Polis' executive order to let them know that all local laws currently in place are in compliance with the order.

However, Fabos warned during the meeting that the city’s decision to introduce a regulation opposing the executive order could potentially place Colorado Springs in non-compliance, putting the city at risk of losing state funding.

"Should we lose any funding because of this resolution, it's important for the people to understand that it was the actions of this council that impacted the loss," Fabos said.

During public comment, other concerned citizens urged the council not to compromise the city’s values for the sake of state grants.

The official list of what cities are complying comes out at the start of October.

In the meantime, Colorado Springs City Council has affirmed they stand by home rule and could take legal action against the state if any money is pulled from the city because of this.

