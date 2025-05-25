What the hail?? Douglas County Sheriff responds to false burglar alarm triggered by hail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office drove out to Wolfensberger Road after a burglar alarm was triggered, but the deputy didn't find any would-be burglars.

All pictures from the Douglas County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Instead, Deputy Brill found a whole lot of hail. He concluded that the icy round precipitation set off the alarm. Pictures taken by the deputy show that the hail is thicker than a human finger, and the property was covered in it.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said they were going to press charges against the hail, but it turned out to be a cold case.

All jokes aside, the sheriff's office wants to remind people that hail on the Front Range is no joke and can cause serious damage and bodily harm.