What the hail?? Douglas County Sheriff responds to false burglar alarm triggered by hail

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Published 3:20 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office drove out to Wolfensberger Road after a burglar alarm was triggered, but the deputy didn't find any would-be burglars.

All pictures from the Douglas County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Instead, Deputy Brill found a whole lot of hail. He concluded that the icy round precipitation set off the alarm. Pictures taken by the deputy show that the hail is thicker than a human finger, and the property was covered in it.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said they were going to press charges against the hail, but it turned out to be a cold case.

All jokes aside, the sheriff's office wants to remind people that hail on the Front Range is no joke and can cause serious damage and bodily harm.

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

