“It was pretty hectic and chaotic;” Residents patching up bullet holes left behind from shooting

Community reaction to shooting near a Colorado Springs high school
Community reaction to shooting near a Colorado Springs high school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Six people were injured after a shooting off Potter Drive and Palmer Park Blvd. near Mitchell High School. One of them remains in critical condition tonight.

Colorado Springs Police told us the crime scene spanned hundreds of yards, and there were lots of shell casings on the ground.

"At this point in our investigation, again, all I know is it appears like several people were arguing and, I mean, I would just say based on the number of shell casings, there was more than one person who was armed," CSPD Public Relations Manager Ira Cronin said.

Meleena Popee told KRDO13 she was on the phone with her mom when all of a sudden they heard shots. Popee still couldn't believe what she witnessed last night when she rushed to check on her mom and sister.

"When I got here, it was pretty hectic and chaotic," said Popee. "There were multiple victims. Lots of blood, lots of gunshots."

According to police, four were taken to the hospital, and two arrived on their own. This incident is still under investigation.

Police haven't announced any arrests or any suspects. Early Sunday morning, hours after the shooting, a police spokesperson said they were still in the process of making sure everyone involved in the incident had been accounted for.

Police ask that anyone who has any additional information regarding this incident they are asked to call Colorado Springs PD or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

