CDOT seeks input for prioritizing transportation projects in new survey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Every four years, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) creates "Your Transportation Plan," which guides future investments into transportation projects. It's that time again when CDOT is asking for Coloradans input on the next priority projects.

According to CDOT, transportation dollars are limited and, with a state as large and diverse as Colorado, they must identify how to distribute resources to ensure that they continue to advance fixing roads, transportation safety, and sustainably increase transportation choices.

The survey is takes under 10 minutes. Questions include: "Describe what fixing our roads means to you in your daily life?" and "How often do you use public transportation or do you drive yourself?" Participants can also rank their level of satisfaction with different aspects of transportation, including snow removal, traffic congestion, and pavement conditions.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

