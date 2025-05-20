Cheyenne Mountain Zoo expanding giraffe habitat set to open in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is upgrading its giraffe exhibit in the African Rift Valley habitat to include a 12,000 square-foot giraffe barn, expanded giraffe yard, and a brand-new gift shop and cafe. The new exhibit is set to open next year, at the same time that CMZoo turns 100 years old.

According to CMZoo, the relocation of the Zoo’s main road is making room to expand the giraffe yard to the west. The expanded yard will have additional spaces for giraffe to discover, including a more geographically diverse yard and a new feeding tower to encourage giraffe to navigate the hills of the Zoo for the first time. It will also have 11 feeding zones for the 15-member herd, compared to the three zones available in their former exhibit.

“If you’ve ever fed the giraffe on a cooler day in our current giraffe barn, you know the experience is fun, but it’s not as engaging as the experience of feeding them in their main yard, where they can come right up to you at eye-level,” Bob Chastain, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President and CEO, says. “The new giraffe barn will provide a variety of indoor and outdoor opportunities to feed giraffe from different angles: face-to-face, from overhead and from foot-level with a giraffe. We know giraffe calves are inspiring to so many people, and we’re creating a space where giraffe calves will be foot-level with guests, so we can feel closer to them than before.”

The former exhibit was built more than 20 years ago. According to CMZoo, in that time, giraffe professionals have learned a lot about providing world-class care. Home to the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe, established in 2022, CMZoo is recognized as a leader in the professional field of giraffe care.

To learn more about the project and to donate to it's construction, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.