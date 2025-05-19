Tejon street lane-shift begins this week. Expect traffic delays

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs is announcing a traffic shift on Tejon street this. Starting Monday through Friday the 23rd, the southbound lane between East Kiowa street and East Pikes Peak Avenue will shift to the center lane.

The northbound lane should stay the same, but crews will be shifting that 200 foot section in order to move a fire hydrant. The city says no water outages are expected, but it will involved heavy equipment and some excavation of the street. Watch for crews and expect delays during this time.