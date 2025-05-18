Family grieves loss of Colorado Springs father killed in hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is grieving the loss of their father after a Mother's Day hit-and-run.

On Sunday, May 11, just after 3 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of South Murray Boulevard and East Fountain Boulevard.

That's where they found 70-year-old Fred Brockway, who witnesses say was crossing the street when he was hit by a car that just drove off.

Fred Brockway's four children say they didn't even know this had happened until a day after he was hit.

They were by his side while he was trying to recover. The family tells KRDO13 it was an awful, heart-wrenching experience.

They say they were told he was making progress until they got a call with tragic news.

"They said that he's inevitably going to pass because of his injuries," explained Fred's son, Cody Brockway.

His daughter, Shauna Price, explained that his heart failed from a blood clot

"I mean, he had a broken elbow, broken shoulder, both legs, ribs, and a really bad head injury. So we were in for a long road ahead, regardless," added Celeste Aragon, Fred's daughter.

After fighting in the hospital for days, Brockway passed on Wednesday.

"You never thought your father would die from being hit by a car. We thought it'd be natural causes, of all things. It was a shock," explained Fred's daughter, Shauna Price.

His family remembers him as an incredible, hard-working father. They say he loved Star Wars, Star Trek, and Indiana Jones.

"He was my best friend. We did everything together. And I tried to have him around for my child as much as possible, so that he could spend time with his 'grumpy,'" recounted Fred's son, Drew Brockway.

He was the grandfather to their children, and now they're devastated he won't get to be here for the rest of their children's milestones.

Fred Brockway's children are frustrated in the wake of their father's passing. They say they've been having a hard time getting answers and want to find justice on behalf of their father.

As of Sunday night, Colorado Springs police have not been able to confirm if an arrest has been made.

As the family grapples with this unexpected loss, they're raising funds to lay their father to rest. If you would like to support them during this time, you can do so here.