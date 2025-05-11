One injured in shooting at apartment complex

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is now in the hospital after a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in the Stratmoor Hills area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says the shooting happened at the Hampton Village apartments near Hampton Street and B Street.

Deputies tell KRDO13 no one is in custody. They say the person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO13 is working to get more details on the shooting.