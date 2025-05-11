Skip to Content
Top Stories

One injured in shooting at apartment complex

KRDO
By
Published 10:44 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A person is now in the hospital after a shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in the Stratmoor Hills area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says the shooting happened at the Hampton Village apartments near Hampton Street and B Street.

Deputies tell KRDO13 no one is in custody. They say the person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KRDO13 is working to get more details on the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.