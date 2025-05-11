Manitou Springs enacts mandatory water restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs has enacted mandatory water restrictions for all residents and businesses effective immediately due to elevated water turbidity levels.

Beginning Sunday, May 11, all outdoor watering is strictly prohibited, according to city officials. The City is urging residents and businesses to significantly reduce indoor water use including postponing laundry, running dishwashers, and other non-essential activities that require substantial water. They say these precautions are necessary to preserve the City’s drinking water supply for the next 3 to 4 days.

City staff say they are closely monitoring conditions and will provide an update by noon on Monday, May 12, 2025. They say the restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The City emphasizes that cooperation from all residents and businesses is essential to help manage current water quality concerns.

Residents can stay informed through the City’s official communication channels and are asked to report any urgent water-related concerns using the following contacts:

General Inquiries: 719-685-2573

Public Works Emergency Line: 719-685-2557

Urgent Public Works Issues: 719-492-0058

Water/Sewer Emergencies: 719-492-1970