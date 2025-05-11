CSPD: Man arrested after causing crash with stolen car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, May 11, just after 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received several 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Platte Ave. and Murray Blvd.

CSPD says a stolen Hyundai had run the red traffic lights and collided with another car, which had the right-of-way.

The department says the driver of the stolen vehicle had a handgun in his possession. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Angelo Espinoza, was arrested for DUI, DUID, multiple criminal charges and outstanding felony warrants, according to CSPD.

The department said no serious injuries came from this crash. CSPD said speed, drugs and alcohol do appear to be factors in this crash.