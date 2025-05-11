Skip to Content
Top Stories

CSPD: Man arrested after causing crash with stolen car

Samantha Rider
By
Published 8:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, May 11, just after 9 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received several 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Platte Ave. and Murray Blvd.

CSPD says a stolen Hyundai had run the red traffic lights and collided with another car, which had the right-of-way.

The department says the driver of the stolen vehicle had a handgun in his possession. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Angelo Espinoza, was arrested for DUI, DUID, multiple criminal charges and outstanding felony warrants, according to CSPD.

The department said no serious injuries came from this crash. CSPD said speed, drugs and alcohol do appear to be factors in this crash.

A photo of the Platte Avenue and Murray Boulevard intersection was taken Sunday morning, less than half an hour after the crash.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.