Colorado Springs Police investigating robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery in the 2900 block of Galley Road.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, the department received a call from someone saying their friend was working at a store on Galley Road and they overheard a robbery taking place.

While officers were en route, CSPD said the employee called from the business and confirmed a robbery had just occurred. The department says the employee was uninjured.

CSPD said multiple armed people came into the business, taking cash and merchandise.

At this time, there have been no arrests, and CSPD is working to identify the involved suspects.