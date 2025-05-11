Colorado Springs mother gets best gift this Mother’s Day; it’s her son’s last chemo treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Mother's Day is a day of celebration, and one mother from Southern Colorado is celebrating twice on Sunday.

Faith Getty's son, Myles McClarity, was only 16 years old and a student at Fountain-Fort Carson High School when he was diagnosed with leukemia, and now, at 20 years old, he had his last chemo treatment.

McClarity said it all started after his last football playoff game of the season.

"I was sick through Thanksgiving, and then I had a nosebleed for about an hour that we couldn't stop. And then we ended up going to the emergency room, and that's when they ended up telling me that I had leukemia," said McClarity.

He started his treatment at Children's Hospital Colorado. McClarity also took time off from playing his favorite sport. He tells KRDO13 he would go back every chance he had.

"I got to get back playing football while I was taking some of the less intense chemo," said McClarity.

His determination paid off when he got an offer to continue playing football at the University of Northern Colorado.

"I was just grateful. You know, there were times where I didn't know what the future looked like for football, and just to have a group of coaches that still believed in me after everything that I went through," shared McClarity.

Getty said her son was supposed to finish his treatment 3 months ago, but due to some complications, it got postponed.

"So maybe it worked out in the end that things were a little pushed back so that we have this special memory on this special day," said Getty.

Getty said they've all been strong during this period, and now they'll celebrate this milestone as a family.

"I definitely will never forget this Mother's Day, every Mother's Day is special, in its own way. But this one, for sure, will be one that I'll never forget," said Getty.

McClarity is also part of the Ambassador Program at Children's Hospital Colorado, his goal is to continue giving back to the hospital, after he says the treatment he received there saved his life.