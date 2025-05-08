FBI leads nationwide effort to arrest 205 child sex abuse offenders

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The FBI is reporting the arrest of 205 child sex abuse offenders Wednesday of this week in an operation that employed all 55 FBI field offices. The nation-wide plan is called Operation Restore Justice.

According to a statement from the FBI - those arrested have committed various crimes including producing, possessing, and distributing child sex abuse materials. In some cases they have enticed a child online, transported minors, and/or engaged in sex trafficking.

The FBI reports a range of people arrested including a State trooper and Army Reservist in Minneapolis who produced child sexual abuse material while in uniform, a man from Mexico here illegally in Virginia who is accused of transporting a minor across state line, and even a former police officer in Washington D.C. for trafficking minors.

The FBI says parental vigilance and community outreach played a critical role in bringing in the offenders. The FBI says they urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), submit a report online at tips.fbi.gov or by calling your local FBI field office.