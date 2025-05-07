Travel conditions improve Wednesday in Teller County but fog moves in

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) — Roads remained wet in Teller County but not icy and slick as they were Tuesday; light snowflakes fell during the early morning hours Wednesday but fog developed and may reduce visibility for drivers.

There's still a lot of plowing activity on sidewalks, neighborhood streets and parking lots, even though much of the accumulated snow continues to melt.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plows continued to patrol US 24 and other state highways in the area; there's very little snow to remove except for along the edges of roads.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, authorities had reported no issues such as downed tree limbs from the weight of the heavy, wet snow.

However, several vehicles remained along US 24 after sliding off in the slick driving conditions Tuesday.