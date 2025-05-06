Colorado attorney general sues Trump administration for halting wind energy development

DENVER - Colo. (KRDO) Attorney General Phil Weiser is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general in a lawsuit against the Trump administration over their attempt to freeze wind energy development. AG Weiser says nearly 1/3rd of electricity in 2023 came from wind energy in Colorado.

This comes after President Trump signed an executive order on January 20th that indefinitely halts all federal approvals necessary for offshore and onshore wind energy projects pending a federal review.

Since that order was issued, AG Weiser says federal agencies have stopped all permitting and approval activities.

In a statement from the Colorado attorney general's office -- The group says they are asking the court to declare the president's directive illegal and prevent the administration from taking any action to delay or prevent wind energy development.

The group also says the order violates federal laws because it provides no reason or explanation for indefinitely halting all wind energy development.

According to the release, Colorado AG Weiser is filing this lawsuit with the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.

You can read a copy of the complaint filed here.