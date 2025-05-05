Pueblo Police investigating indecent exposure report at local park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A family in Pueblo is speaking out after they say their young daughters saw something that no child ever should.

According to the family, the girls, ages 12 and 15, were at Mitchell Park – located just a few blocks from Park View Elementary School – when a man allegedly exposed himself to them.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has confirmed to KRDO13 that it is investigating the report as a case of indecent exposure.

15-year-old Krystyna Delaney says she and her younger sister were playing at the park on Sunday afternoon. She says when they started to walk home, she noticed a car driving slowly behind them.

According to Krystyna, the car pulled up beside them, and they could see a grown man inside touching himself. She said the grown man then asked her and her 12-year-old sister a vulgar question.

It prompted Krystyna to jump into action.

"I grabbed my sister, and I immediately called my mom, and then I just started running," Krystyna recounted.

At the time, Krystyna said she was purely focused on getting her little sister to safety.

"I did not know what was going to happen. I didn't know if my sister and I were going to be okay or not. All that was focused on my mind was just making sure that she got home safely," she said.

Luckily, their mom rushed over to pick them up – but the incident left the whole family shaken.

"This park is two blocks away from a school. A school that my younger kids go to," the girls' mother, Dalena Crafton, said. "I don't even feel safe with my children walking home from school anymore."



Crafton said she alerted the principal of Park View Elementary School and Pueblo police, who are now investigating the incident.

The 15-year-old told KRDO13 she wanted to speak out so that no other families would experience what she did.

"I just hope that nobody else has to go through what my sister and I had to go through, because nobody deserves to go through that," Krystyna said.

She tells KRDO13 she's had a hard time leaving the house since, and feels she is constantly looking over her shoulder for him.

Although she was left uneasy by the incident, she says she's grateful that she and her sister were not seriously injured.

"All of these horrible thoughts are going through my head on what could have happened to my sister if I wasn't there," Krystyna said.

