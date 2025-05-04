Community raises awareness for Missing, Murdered Indigenous Relatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, advocates flooded the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs to bring attention to missing and murdered indigenous people. The rally comes ahead of the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives.

Here in Colorado, the volunteer task force is helping family members with indigenous heritage who have been faced with violence and injustice.

Indigenous people face some of the highest rates of violence in the country, according to the Department of Justice.

It's why the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force (MMIR) helps community members get the extra push to solve their family's missing persons case or find justice in a murder investigation gone cold.

"Today we're here with The Missing, Murdered Indigenous Task Force and supporters, taking a walk just to honor those people who have gone missing and have been murdered. Those whose cases are unsolved. Just gathering so we can be a voice for those who have lost their voices," explained Alonzia Fairchild.

Alonzia Fairchild came to the rally for her mother.

"Last year in May, my mom went missing, and we tried to inform police that things were out of the norm for her day-to-day routine, and just in our journey of posting fliers and trying to do everything as a family to get more answers or see where she went."

While searching tirelessly for her mom, Marcie Fairchild, MMIR stepped up.

"One of my sisters got connected with the task force, and they were able to help us dramatically with more fliers posting," recounted Fairchild, "They've been such a support."

Police found her remains in Denver in October last year, according to our Denver news partners.

"When we did find my mom, she was discovered in October, and we did not know. She wasn't identified until February. So it wasn't until March that we were having services for her. And not able to pull resources from our own family, the task force was able to donate to us. That way, we could transport her back to Oklahoma to her tribal land," shared Fairchild.

Now, Alonzia Fairchild marches in solidarity for those who haven’t found closure like she has.

"In some of these cases, some people have been missing and never been found at all. So I take solace in the fact that I am a lucky one, that I have my mom back. But now I need to also just be that voice and be that standing power for those that aren't as fortunate as me," stated Fairchild.

KRDO13 reached out to the Denver Police Department (DPD) to see if there have been any updates in Marcie Fairchild's case, but as of Sunday night, they have not yet answered our questions.

OTHER: New details emerge in 50-year-old cold case of man missing from Colorado Springs