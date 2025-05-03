Family mourns Pueblo 16-year-old killed in crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police said on Friday, April 25th, Emilio Garcia was ejected from a car that he was a passenger in in a high-speed crash on I-25. For nearly a week, he had been fighting for his life in the hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Two others in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the crash. PPD says the driver of the car Garcia was in could be facing charges. PPD says that the driver ran into another vehicle on the highway at a high rate of speed.

Emilio Garcia was only 16 years old. On Saturday, at UC Health Parkview, family members of Emilio Garcia were able to raise a Donate Life flag in his honor.

Family members said throughout his life, Emilio Garcia would look out for other kids in the neighborhood. They tell KRDO13 if he knew they didn't have a safe home to go to, he'd bring them over for dinner and to stay the night. They say he's still giving back to this day.

"He gets to continue to give that same gift that he would always give to others. You know, they get to live on through him," explained Augustino Garcia, Emilio's brother.

His family shared stories of Emilio's fearlessness. They say he'd never back down from a challenge and was always "one million percent savage" no matter what came his way. Emilio's family tells KRDO13 he was a smooth talker, able to get out of anything with his smile and kind words.

"He was fearless. And whether it was doing typical boy stuff or helping somebody, whether it was a friend to move or someone needed something, he did it," shared Sharon Garcia, Emilio's mother.

Now they're left grieving the loss of their brother, son and nephew gone too soon, but are grateful he's able to give life to others.

"He's still a hero. His story is not done. His story is still ongoing. And he's just proving how much of a hero he is to more than just us," explained Emilio's mother, Sharon Garcia.

On Saturday, just speaking about Emilio and telling stories of his life brought smiles to the faces of the Garcia family. They say Emilio was always the topic of conversation in their family.

In honor of Emilio's love for cars and motorcycles, his family is planning a procession for his memorial service. The service will be held on Friday, May 9th, at 2 p.m. at the Pueblo Mt. Carmel Veterans Center.

"I'd love to have as many cars and motorcycles as we can get for him on the road," shared Emilio's brother, Augustino Garcia.

If you'd like to help the Garcia family during this difficult time, the family has created a fundraiser that you can find here.