CDOT explains why paving scheduled to start a month ago in south Colorado Springs hasn’t happened yet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Many drivers are looking forward to the repaving of six miles of South Nevada Avenue and north Highway 115, a project that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced had officially begun on March 31.

So why haven't we seen any fresh asphalt being applied yet?

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior spoke with CDOT Wednesday and learned that while actual paving has yet to start, preparation work is underway.

That work is what has become familiar to many of us on city and county paving projects — repairing concrete curbs, gutters, sidewalks and medians.

Concrete work is currently happening at the north end of the project, between Brookside Street — a few blocks south of I-25 — and the Nevada/Highway 115/Cheyenne Road/Southgate Road intersection.

Crews recently made repairs to the median, and on Wednesday were improving the area around the right turn ramp from Cheyenne to Highway 115.

CDOT didn't specify how much concrete work is needed, and how long it will take to finish; but the agency insists that milling (removal of old asphalt layer) and repaving will start when concrete work is completed.

The importance of concrete work is to stabilize the framework along the road to prevent the new asphalt from being undermined and damaged.

In its initial release, CDOT said that paving will begin outside Gate 1 at Fort Carson, then proceed northbound to Brookside before switching to the southbound side.

Late September is the anticipated completion date for the $10.5 million project.

Many drivers have become familiar with — and tired of — the deteriorating condition of the roadway, with countless potholes, cracks ad crumbling areas.

A commemorative plaque on one of the medians indicates that the last major improvements to the area came nearly 30 years ago.