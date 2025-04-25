Part of Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs to close next two weekends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A full closure overnight Thursday on north Marksheffel Road will continue between Friday night and Monday morning, as part of an ongoing widening project.

The closure was to start at 7 p.m. and end at 5:30 a.m. on Marksheffel between Dublin Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard; that segment will remain closed throughout the weekend.

Gayle Sturdivant, the city's deputy public works director, explained the reason for the extended closure.

"The contractor's going to be installing deep storm sewer systems across the roadway," she said. "It's pretty deep. It's between 15 and 20 feet deep. It's going to be in multiple places crossing the roadway."

Crews didn't have Thursday's closure fully in place until around 7:30 p.m., and there was some initial confusion and frustration from northbound Marksheffel drivers who were detoured into a neighborhood off Tarren Heights.

"It's all dead ends," several drivers said. "There's no other way out."

Thursday's closure was to end at 5:30 a.m., but KRDO 13's The Road Warrior arrived at 4:30 and found the barricades removed and traffic going through.

Sturdivant said that a similar closer is also scheduled for next weekend, to be followed by a traffic change at the Marksheffel/Dublin intersection.

"You're going to see some traffic reconfiguration at the Dublin and Marksheffel intersection," she said. "So, what's that going to look like? You're going to have one lane in each direction, going north and south through the intersection. So, it's going to work a little bit differently than it does today. And that's going to be necessary to finish utility work."

Crews started the project in summer 2023 to widen three miles of Marksheffel from two to four lanes between Dublin and North Carefree Circle, at a cost of $60 million.

The segment between North Carefree to and Tamlin Road is finished; Tamlin east of Marksheffel is closed for reconstruction and should reopen this summer; the entire project is scheduled for completion late next year.

Widening Marksheffel became a priority because of growth on the city's northeast side, fueled by continued home construction in and around the Banning Lewis Ranch subdivision.

Previously, Marksheffel's north end stopped at Woodmen Road; it now extends 1.5 miles to Vollmer Road and will eventually connect to Black Forest Road.