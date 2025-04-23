Neighbors call on District 11 to preserve historic homes amid potential plans for their removal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A high school downtown is moving forward with the first steps of major renovations. Palmer High School is set to begin construction in June 2025 on phase 1A of the renovations, according to a Colorado Springs School District 11 spokesperson.

But some historians and neighbors are keeping an eye on the next steps of the plans that could remove some nationally recognized historic places.



Three homes along East Saint Vrain Street are the start of the Weber-Wasatch historic district. The district stretches up to Del Norte Street, but the Historic Uptown neighborhood group worries that if District 11 moves forward with these plans, it would destroy the homes that have stood in the same spot for decades.



"I've driven through this neighborhood multiple times. But it wasn't until I got out and started walking and started actually looking at these buildings that it started to sink in, which is why I'm an advocate for pedestrian walking tours," explained Tim Scanlon.

Tim Scanlon is a local historian whose eye was caught by the intricacies of each historic home. Scanlon later became a walking tour guide of the Weber Street Wahsatch Avenue National Register Historic District.

"You don't preserve things simply because they're old. Then you'd preserve rocks. You preserve buildings because they have significance. It can be historic or it can be architectural. In this instance, it's both," explained Scanlon.

The historian pointed to Victorian details adorning the homes' half cove and diamond-shaped shingles, decorated chimneys, plus the rich history.

"That building (430 N. Weber) is associated with the Cripple Creek mining boom. It also has a variety of shingles that help to distinguish the building," shared Scanlon.

Scanlon also explained how the home located on 219 E St. Vrain St. is where he started the walking tour.

"This building right behind me was number one on the tour. It was the Frank Johnson house built by the man who was working for Newton Lumber Company. Eventually, became president between 1905 and 1915, Newton Lumber Company, not only sold lumber, but they also built many homes and apartment buildings. Several of Frank's apartment buildings are located in the Boulder Crescent District. So, that's the historic bid on this building," explained Scanlon.

Scanlon explained how, when it comes to preserving a historic building, moving the building is the last case scenario.

"When you move a building from its location, it loses its historic significance," said Scanlon.



The school district says they're only moving forward with the first phase at this point and will have many opportunities for community feedback in the years to come.

Colorado Springs School District 11 sent this statement about the potential removal of the homes.

"No final decisions have been made regarding the removal of the homes adjacent to Palmer High School. Their inclusion in the current master plan is entirely conceptual and would require acquisition by the district, which has not occurred. These properties are not included in Phase 1A of construction. We are committed to ongoing, transparent conversations with neighbors, historians, and the wider community before any next steps are determined. To clarify: The master plan is not finalized. It is a draft meant to guide discussion, and we expect changes as we continue to engage with the community.

It is a draft meant to guide discussion, and we expect changes as we continue to engage with the community. No immediate action is planned regarding these homes. They are not part of Phase 1A, which will begin in June 2025 and continue through spring 2028. There are several years ahead for conversation and collaboration.

They are not part of Phase 1A, which will begin in June 2025 and continue through spring 2028. There are several years ahead for conversation and collaboration. We are aware of the historic significance. Just as we are preserving and revitalizing key historic elements of Palmer’s main campus, we take these properties’ history seriously.

Just as we are preserving and revitalizing key historic elements of Palmer’s main campus, we take these properties’ history seriously. Ongoing engagement: We will continue to involve neighbors, historians, and community groups at every stage before any decisions are made. We appreciate the community’s passion for preserving our shared history and remain committed to transparency and open dialogue as planning progresses." -Jessica Wise, Colorado Springs School District 11

