CDOT crews performing cleaning operations on Interstate 25 in Pueblo this week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — We often hear of highways being built, repaired or repaved but we hear less often about efforts to keep highways clean and free of debris.

This week, however, we can see cleaning operations along seven miles of I-25 in Pueblo, with Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews using a street-sweeping machine between the Eagleridge Boulevard and Pueblo Boulevard interchanges.

The first night of the three-night operation started at 7 a.m. Tuesday and ended at 3 a.m. Wednesday; cleaning continues overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight Tuesday, crews began on the south end of town at the Pueblo Boulevard interchange and proceeded north to the Eagleridge Boulevard interchange.

The first night focused on cleaning the shoulders along the medians; crews will switch to the right shoulders and the on-off ramps during the next two nights.

But James Buford, a maintenance supervisor, said that the crew covered only three miles the first night.

"We did have a mechanical breakdown with the broom at around 1 or 2 a.m.," he explained. "So, we had to stop our sweeping operation and do some repairs to the broom. But we will continue northbound and then finish southbound. It depends on how much debris there is. I think we were only able to go about 30 minutes before our (sweeper) got full. We had to go to the offsite location and dump the the sand and whatever other material you is getting picked up."

There's usually a lot — and that's just in Pueblo.

"This area encompasses Canyon City, Penrose, Florence, Westcliffe, Pueblo, Pueblo West and Cotopaxi," Buford said. "Last night, we collected about 32 tons of material over those three miles."

The sweepers vacuum dust and small pieces of debris, and spray water to scrub the pavement with a circular brush under the vehicle.

"I would say just a combination of grass, weeds, trash, some salts and just road debris, tire rubber," Buford said. "Just a combination of many, many things. A lot of times we have items fall off of vehicles, and break apart. "So, it could be whatever they're hauling. All of the homeless trash doesn't help."

Sweeping work normally occurs at night when less traffic increases safety for crews; CDOT has only one sweeper for a five-member crew, and that crew also has other duties and isn't dedicated solely to debris removal.

"Our sweeping operation is generally pretty in-depth," Buford said.

Rain can be helpful by washing away salt, sand and dirt; but it can also contribute to clogged drains and piles of debris.