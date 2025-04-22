Colorado State Patrol warns of dangers of driving with unrestrained pets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – For distracted driving awareness month, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers that an unrestrained pet can not only lead to distracted driving, but can risk serious injury or death.

Right now, Colorado does not have an explicit law that says you have to restrain your pet while driving, or one that says you can't drive with a pet in your lap. But the moment your pets obstructs your view, or you exhibit careless driving, you can be pulled over and get a ticket.

It's not just unsafe for drivers – it can put your pet in serious jeopardy. CSP says a loose pet becomes a dangerous projectile during a sudden stop or crash. That can leave both pets and pet parents injured or worse.

CSP says even just reaching back to get a treat or pet your dog takes away a driver's attention, and that is also considered distracted driving.

That's not to say you can't drive with a pet – just that there are much safer ways to do it. According to the National Humane Society, these are some things you can do to eliminate distracted driving and to keep your pet safe:

Pets shouldn’t roam : Dogs should be in a crate anchored to the vehicle and cats should be in a carrier.

: Dogs should be in a crate anchored to the vehicle and cats should be in a carrier. Leave the front seat for humans : Airbags can cause serious injury to pets, even if they are in a carrier or crate.

: Airbags can cause serious injury to pets, even if they are in a carrier or crate. Keep those heads inside : Pets can be injured by debris or made sick by cold air being forced into their lungs.

: Pets can be injured by debris or made sick by cold air being forced into their lungs. Don’t leave your pet alone in the car: Heat is a serious hazard, and even 70-degree temperatures can heat your car to over 100 degrees in less than an hour. And another hazard is the possibility of someone stealing your pet while you’re away.

You can find more information on how to travel safely with pets on land, sea and air here.