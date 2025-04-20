Mothers of Murdered Youth to close down nonprofit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local nonprofit is closing down for good. Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY) is a group that's known for providing a safe space for parents who have lost a child at the hands of someone else's actions. The group advocates for families and educates on youth violence.

This group has impacted so many community members who have tragically lost a loved one or are just joining in to advocate against violence. But now the group says the community will have to uphold their message as they close their doors.



"27 years is a long time," shared Jim Hughes, the Vice President of MOMY.

27 years is how long Mothers of Murdered Youth has been championing change in the community. It's a club you never want to be a part of, according to Hughes, but he's grateful they found him when they did.

"My son Nathan was murdered. He was robbed and stabbed; he lived 24 hours," explained Hughes.

Jim Hughes fought for justice, going to every court hearing and advocating on his son's behalf.

"After I put people in prison, I had, I had, no support. And then Mothers of Murdered Youth found me. And I said, that's where I need to be. And I joined up right then," shared Hughes.

The group was there for Hughes, helping him to speak about Nathan and honor his memory. In turn, Hughes helped others who joined the group to speak about their loved ones and their memories.

"It's healing. It really is. None of us wants our child's memory to fade away, you know? So we talk, we speak his name, their names. And if somebody else does, too, that's just a joy," Hughes continued, "Whenever you see a picture, or somebody shares one that you have never seen in your life-- because there are no new pictures-- that is just beyond, beyond, beyond anything, you know? So yeah, we keep their memories alive for sure."

He says he'll continue to be there for others, but attributes rising costs and the closure of the building where they held meetings to the end of the nonprofit. He says they can't keep asking their members to fund it all, and as he and the founder, Jennifer Romero, begin to run into health challenges, he says it's all too much.

"Everything just piles on, and you just kind of go, it's time, you know, the cost of meeting insurance now, you know, just everything costs," explained Hughes.

They are planning one last get-together next Saturday, even if it's your first time, they welcome all community members. The group asks that you message them on Facebook here for more information on the gathering.