$15 million in improvements coming to US 24, Peterson Road interchange near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials said that they're not sure when the interchange at US 24 and Peterson Road was built, but some longtime residents believe it happened during the 1960s.

A much-needed upgrade is planned for the interchange just outside the north gate of Peterson Space Force Base.

"To me, it's been a long time coming because this place, sometimes it's hard to get in and out of here," said Dave Bickett, an Ellicott resident. "So, I think it's going to be a good deal."

Between the interchange and the base is a shopping center with eight businesses — including a Dairy Queen that, on a warm day, attracts customers from miles around seeking ice cream and other treats.

Traffic to and from the businesses, the base and normal highway traffic create a steady amount of congestion that the interchange can no longer handle efficiently.

The highlights of the upcoming project are two roundabouts — one on each side of the highway — and other improvements to include better traffic flow and access for pedestrians, bicycles and transit buses.

At a Wednesday afternoon media briefing about the project, Gayle Sturdivant, deputy public works director for Colorado Springs, said that the bridge over Peterson Road won't be demolished.

"It's actually going to be reused," she explained. "If you drive underneath the bridge today, you'll see slope sides with it. You'll (eventually) see new sides put in, new walls underneath there, opening up the span underneath the bridges so we can change the lane configurations coming underneath US 24 there on Peterson Road."

Local leaders, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the Department of Defense (DOD) and base leadership have worked on the details for eight years; a DOD grant is providing two-thirds of the funding.

Sturdivant also said that the project coincides with the base's plan to increase north gate access by changing the gate configuration — which some members of the base community said will increase arriving and departing traffic through the day.

Some of the nearby merchants — such as Reese Sattler, owner of Rocky Bowl Bistro — are concerned about how construction will affect them and their customers.

"I've seen other restauranteurs in the Springs, over on South Academy, have the same issue," he said. Hey, we are going through all of this construction, and now we're having a tough time. And these are all successful small businesses. So I'm thinking (that) I'm brand new. What's going to happen to me?"

Construction starts next month and is scheduled to end late next year.

Officials will sponsor an open house Wednesday to provide more details about the project; the event is from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Colorado Freedom Church, 6862 Galley Road.

More information is available on the project website: https://coloradosprings.gov/US24Peterson.



