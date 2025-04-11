WATCH: No trespassing? Body cam video shows confused deer inside Kentucky YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KRDO) - Louisville Metro Police removed a deer from a YMCA on Tuesday. The officer in the video can be seen putting on gloves to coax her out of the front entrance.

Bystanders observed the officer, positioning himself to coax the doe towards the front entrance/exit.

The officer can be heard telling the deer, "I'm gonna have to trespass you from the property, girl," as he ushers her towards the exit.

Once outside, a little more gentle prodding by the officer saw the doe on her way.