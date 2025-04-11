Skip to Content
Pueblo Dog Park closing small dog park for a month or more

https://www.pueblo.us/1063/City-Park-Dog-Park
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Parks and Recreation are closing down parts of City Park Dog Park starting Monday April 14th. The parks department says this will last anywhere from four to six weeks.

According to a release by the Pueblo parks department, the park is getting reseeded, and it will require the turf, or grass area, at the dog park to be closed to the public.

The small dog dog park will also be closed during this time, but the rest of the dog park will remain open.

Pueblo parks says signs will be posted at the park for the closures by Monday.

