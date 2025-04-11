Pikes Peak Library District hosts Annual Homeschool Resource Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak library district is hosting a Homeschool Resource Fair this morning at library 21C from 10a.m. - 1p.m.

Source: Pikes Peak Library District

According to PPLD the annual fair connects local resources to current homeschool families and those who are just getting started.

The Library is offering resources that include more than just books and research materials. They also bring in a wide variety of local exhibitors that offer educational and extracurricular opportunities for homeschooling families.

Source: Pikes Peak Library District

Parents will have a chance to meet with those local organizations and businesses, along with games and activities for kids. Those attending will offer services and support with things like sports, tutoring, support groups, as well as the arts and sciences.

Source: Pikes Peak Library District

For more information on this event, and PPLD homeschooling resources, go to ppld.org/homeschool-resource-fair.