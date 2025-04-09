Fountain officials reveal 2025 street paving list

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) — As many as five streets will be repaved or resurfaced in projects scheduled for this spring and summer, officials announced this week.

A target for much of the work is Fountain Mesa Road, where two half-mile segments will receive attention from crews: On the north end, between Cross Creek Drive and C & S Road; and on the south end, between Harvest Moon Drive and Ohio Avenue.

Fountain Mesa is a key street in town because it covers most of Fountain from north to south; it's busy at the north end of the project segment because it's near many restaurants, shopping areas and other businesses but the rest of the street passes through residential areas.

Many drivers are familiar with the north end of the project segment because of the constant 'thumping" of traffic over cracks in the pavement; so, the asphalt repaving there will provide smoother — and quieter — driving.

The other segment of Fountain Mesa — from Harvest Moon Drive to Ohio Avenue — will be chip-sealed.

"I mean, it's Colorado," said homeowner Walter Callaway. "The roads crack. They fill them with tar. They're going to pave the new roads, and then they're going to fill them with tar in two years because they'll crack again."

James Anderson, another homeowner, is more excited.

"It's nice to have them repaved, if they're going to do it," he said. "Some other areas, I think, could use it a little bit more, though."

Crews also will place new asphalt on Camden Boulevard, around a third of a mile north of the Walmart to where the street ends on the north side of town.

Finally, chip-sealing work will come to Jimmy Camp Road, covering three-quarters of a mile around Fountain-Fort Carson High School at the south end of Fountain.

"Every time winter is done, you have these big, large potholes," said Lionel Bascombe. "So, if you can get those taken care of, it will be really nice for our neighborhood."

Officials have yet to release the construction schedule for those projects.

In November 2023, Fountain voters rejected a proposal to join the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority — an organization of six municipalities that levies a 1% sales tax for transportation projects — and town leaders said that they would increase their budget allocation to street improvements through 2027.