Pueblo officials prepare for USA Boxing International Open

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - In less than two weeks, USA Boxing will head to Pueblo, Colorado for their yearly International Open.

The event kicks off at the Pueblo Convention Center and runs from April 13 to April 19.

“We are incredibly excited to return to Pueblo for our first national event of the 2025 calendar year,” said Michael Campbell, USA Boxing Operations and Technical Service Senior Manager, in a release. “The City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Convention Center have been incredible partners for us over the years, and we are confident that they will once again assist in providing a top-notch event for our valued USA Boxing members and international athletes.”

The competition will feature athletes across various categories, including men, women, and youth divisions.

Pueblo officials say people from 22 different countries are coming into town for the event.

Tickets are available for purchase and will be available at the door, $10 for a daily pass and

$40 for a weekly pass.