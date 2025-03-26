Big changes visible in first month of Siferd Boulevard drainage project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A month after the permanent closure of the Siferd Boulevard/Date Street intersection, the three-way junction is gone and replaced by a large trench in the ground.

Trees along the Templeton Gap Floodway, the drainage channel that often flooded the former intersection in the middle of the channel, have been removed and the area is more open and visible.

Crews are widening and stabilizing the channel, and will install devices to slow the flow of storm runoff through the area.

Workers will build cul-de-sacs where Siferd and Date stop at the former intersection, to keep traffic out of the floodway; it cuts through the Park Vista South neighborhood bordered by Austin Bluffs Parkway, Academy Boulevard, North Carefree Circle and Barnes Road.

The project's goal is to eliminate flash flooding that in the past trapped drivers and required emergency rescues; flood gates were installed several years ago and were manned by a local fire station during flash flood warnings.

Despite daytime construction noise, some neighbors said that the neighborhood is quieter overall because of less traffic — although U-turns by drivers unaware of the project are common.

"They took all these trees out here," said Steve Sctola. "But there was a huge homeless problem right over here. My kids are here, and I didn't like them to go outside and play. Now, the kids can go out and my street's not so busy."

David Geiger, president of the Siferd Homeowners Association, said that he supports the projects but worries about the ability to get out during an emergency.

"That only allows only two ways in and out of this neighborhood," he said. "There was a structure fire a week, maybe two weeks ago, just across North Carefree -- and they closed that down, directing traffic into this neighborhood. Nobody knew where to go."

Geiger said that he hopes officials will eventually build park space along, or a pedestrian walkway across, the redesigned floodway.

The project's next major phase occurs this fall; the bridge over nearby Hopeful Drive will close for nine months so that crews can demolish and replace it.

Recently, workers installed a fence around the south end of the channel — where it flows under Academy — to prevent homeless activity that at times generated debris that interfered with the normal drainage pattern.

The project wasn't finalized earlier because the area is an enclave — a small section of El Paso County surrounded by city jurisdiction.

Two years ago, the city and county reached an agreement to split the project's $11 million cost if the city could annex the enclave.

The project won't be completely finished for another two years.